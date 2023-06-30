Nancy (Anne) Kennedy nee Kennedy, Puckane

Puckane, Nenagh

June 29th 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ashlawn Nursing Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, sisters Peg (Vickers), Bridie (Hamill), Chris (Cosgrave), Sr. Bernadette (Nora), Lil (Cleary), her brother William and her niece Anne Vickers Purcell. Deeply regretted by her family, Bríd, Gerard, Josephine, James, Margaret, Pat, Adam, Daniel, Fiona, Jack, Matthew, Ellen, Sarah, Rose, Josh and Ben, her sister Kathleen (Kozminsky) (Australia), sisters-in-law Una (Slattery) and Eleanor (Kennedy), her nephews and nieces the Cleary and Cosgrave families, cousins, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Saturday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church Puckane arriving at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12 noon followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.