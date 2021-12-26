Nancy (Anna) Ryan (Nee McLoughney), Thurles

3 Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles.

December 25th, 2021, in her 91st year at her home in the loving care of her family.

Predeceased by her husband Tommy, her sisters and brother-in-law Seamus.

Her passing is deeply regretted by her loving family, daughter Catherine, sons Jim and Laurence (Larry), son-in-law Derry, daughters-in-law Theresa and Nora, grandchildren Shane, James, Simon, Anna, Claire, Stephen, Róisín, Amy and Aidan, great grandchildren Sinead, Fionnuala, Niamh and Mia, sister-in-law Anna, brothers-in-law Larry and Eddy, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers.

Rest in peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on Monday eveving, 27th December, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Nancy’s family.

Thank you.

House private please.

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no hand shaking.

