Nance Hogan (née Culhane), Nenagh

Ardcroney, Nenagh, Tipperary

Nance, in her 104th year, died peacefully in the care of her loving family.

Wife of the late Jack.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons & daughters Bernie, Thomas, Joachaim, Sean, Ann, Micheal, Colette and Martin, Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

Funeral Arriving at Ardcroney Church on Tuesday evening at 7pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in Ardcroney New Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be live streamed here: //www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish/.

House Private Please.

Please wear a face mask and refrain from hand-shaking.

Date of Death: Saturday 12th March 2022.