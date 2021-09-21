Nance (Anne) McCarthy nee Cahalan, Borrisokane

Ormond Cottage, Borrisokane.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Son). Deeply regretted by her loving family son Vince, daughters Angela, Yvonne, Susie and Joanie, sons-in-law Tommy and Noel, daughter-in-law Frances. Grandchildren Demelza, Gráinne, Brendan, Stuart, Annie, Jamie, Shelly and Noeleen, and her great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Reposing this Wednesday evening at Sullivan’s funeral home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4.30 to 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Thursday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception Terryglass at 10.45 for funeral mass at 11. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Lyons club Nenagh.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence