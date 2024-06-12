Muiris Ó Cléirigh, Thurles

Turtulla, Thurles.

Suddenly but peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his sisters Siobhan, Eileen and Síle, brother Padraig.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; wife Dolly (Ní Chónáin, Loughrea, Co Galway), sons Muiris and Dónall, daughters Cáit and Bríd, grandchildren Conor, Brendan, Sorcha, Meadhbh, Ronin and River, daughters-in-law Diana and Virginia, sons-in-law Oliver and Larry, sisters Máirín and Treasa, nephews, nieces, former colleagues in Scoil Ailbhe Primary School, faithful companion Síun, great neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Saturday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.