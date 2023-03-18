Moya Power (Née Doherty), Kilkenny

Turkstown, Fiddown, Co. Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her loving husband David. Sadly missed by her sister Kay (and her husband Tom Daly) and her sisters-in-law Noreen Doherty and Alice Phelan.

Beloved and loving sister of the recently deceased Dick Doherty.

Dearly loved aunt to all her nieces and nephews.

Will always be fondly remembered by her family, and her kind friends and neighbours.

May she rest in peace.

Moya will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick-on-Suir on Monday, March 20th, from 5.30pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Piltown, on Tuesday, March 21st, for Requiem Mass at 10.30am, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery

Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.