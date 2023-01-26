Monica Lawless (nee Tobin), Thurles

Kylatlea, Mullinahone, Thurles.

Suddenly at her home, January 26th 2023.

Monica, beloved wife of the late Dick. Pre-deceased by her son Richard and brother Sean C. Tobin.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Heather, Bernardine and Erin, son Declan, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons in law, brothers Austin and Liam; sisters Maureen and Eileen,sister in law (Anne), brother in Law (Jimmy), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing in St. Michaels Church Mortuary, St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone on Friday January 27th from 5pm with removal to the altar for prayers at 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Saturday January 28th in St. Michaels Church, Mullinahone at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilvemnon Cemetery.

House Private Please

For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral service via online stream please use the link below: https://www.irishlivestream.com/28012023ml