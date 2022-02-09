Monica Byrne, Dunkerrin and Borrisoleigh

Dunkerrin Post Office, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly and formerly of Borrisoleigh.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and grandson Andrew. Deeply regretted by her daughters Catherine (Smyth) and Anne (McCormack), sons Seamus and Patrick, grandchildren Claire, Michelle, Eoin, Conor, Clara, Padraig, Emma, Niamh, Kevin, Paddy and Louis. Sons in law Paddy and Kevin, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at her home on Thursday with removal at 7.30pm to St. Mary’s Church, Dunkerrin.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon followed by interment in Dunkerrin new cemetery.

