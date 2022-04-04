Mona O’Dwyer (née Hynes), Carrick-on-Suir

Collins Park, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Died 4th April 2022, Deeply regretted by her loving husband Joe, sons and daughter, Mark, Joanne and David, sisters Anna and Tootsie, brother Teddy, son in law Michael, daughters in law Siobhan and Ann marie, grandchildren Caoimhe, Alannah, Abigail and Isabelle, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

To view Mona’s mass please use the following link: https://churchmedia.ie/st-nicholas-catholic-church-carrick-on-suir/.

Reposing at Walsh’s funeral home Carrick on Suir on Wednesday the 6th April from 5.30pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on suir on Thursday the 7th April for requiem Mass at 10.30am followed by burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery.