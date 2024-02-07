Mona Jordan nee Sweeney, Thurles and Killenaule

Kennedy Park, Thurles and formerly Crosscannon, Killenaule.

Peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, after a short illness bravely borne.

Predeceased by her husband John, son Jason, sister Mary and parents Neillie and Christy.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; sons Thomas and Mark, daughter Catherine, grandchildren Jason (and his partner Megan), Bríma, Mark and Emilia (and her mam Melanie), great-grandchildren Joshua and Millie, daughter-in-law Mary, son-in-law Mick, brothers John and Lar, sisters Bridget, Patricia and Margaret, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Thursday from 6pm to 8pm.

Arriving at Bothar na Naomh Church Thurles at 9.30am for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to “Thurles Care”.