Molly Owens, Fethard

Fethard

Molly passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at Waterford University Hospital on St Stephens Day night, 26th December 2023. Beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Naomhán, Áine, Ciara and Catríona, and adoring grandmother of Caelan and Leo.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, children, grandchildren, sons-in-law, siblings, extended family, colleagues, patients, friends and her whole community.

May she rest in peace.

House private for family.

Molly’s Funeral Mass will take place at the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, on Friday December 29th at 11.00am, which can be watched online at parishchurch.net, followed by burial at Moyglass Cemetery.

Anyone who wishes to meet the family is invited to Fethard ballroom after the Funeral.

No flowers please. Donations if desired can be made by clicking the link below: Waterford Hospice Donation link htttps://waterfordhospice.ie/make-a-donation