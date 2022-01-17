Moira Mernagh (nee Moloney), Thurles

35 Sean Treacy Avenue, Thurles.

January 17th, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption in her 100th year.

Predeceased by her husband John and her baby son John.

Will be sadly missed by her loving children Joe, Billy, Gerry, Breda and Martin and families, her grandchildren and great grandchildren and her adored cousin Phil (Ryan).

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7pm to arrive in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 7.45pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

