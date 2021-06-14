Moira (Margaret) Baggott, Roscrea and Caherconlish

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Caherconlish, Co. Limerick

Peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Deeply regretted by her son John, brother Michael, nieces Brigid and Margaret, nephews Michael and William, extended families and friends and the Sisters, Staff and residents of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Due to government and HSE guidelines Moira’s funeral will be for family only. Her remains will arrive at St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea on Tuesday morning at 12.00 (50 people) followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

Her Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

