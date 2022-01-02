Moira Creane née Daly, Cashel and Wexford

Turraheen Lower, Rossmore, Cashel and formerly of Monageer, Co Wexford.

December 31st 2021.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-Deceased by father Lar and mother Lizzie.

Sadly missed by her husband Jim, son Tony and daughter Amanda, grandson Jack, brother Liam, sister Edel, aunts, uncles, son in law Byron, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass Monday at the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour, Rossmore at 11am followed by burial in Monageer Cemetery Co. Wexford arriving at approximately 2:45pm.

Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

