Mikey Cawley, Moycarkey

Graigue Bridge, Moycarkey, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents John and Eileen, brother Jimmy, sister Mary, nephew Peter.

Deeply regretted by his loving family daughters Margaret and Eileen, son John, grandchildren, brothers Johnny, Paddy, Liamy and Thomas, sisters Eileen and Bridget, nephews, nieces, in-laws, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Michael’s Church, Tipperary Town on Thursday at 11.30 for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary Town.