Mick Slattery, Nenagh

Puckane, Nenagh and Slattery’s Garage, Puckane

On May 6th 2023, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of University Hospital Limerick.

Recently predeceased (May 3rd), by his beloved wife Gretta and by his sisters and brothers, Susan, Willie, John, Tom and Sighle.

Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Anne (Staunton), son Michael, son-in-law Joe, daughter-in-law Mary, his adored grandchildren, Mark, Peter, Claire, Andrew, Rachel, Margaret and Jane, sisters-in-law Una and Eileen, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Patrick’s Church, Puckane for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Kilodiernan Cemetery.

Mick’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://youtube.com/@puckanechurch6761

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice

www.northtipperaryhospice.ie

The family would like to thank and acknowledge the special care and attention that Mick received from his carer Caroline and all his carers.

May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.