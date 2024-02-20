Mick Ryan, Templemore

Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary,

19th of February 2024, peacefully at Home. Predeceased by his beautiful daughter Rachael, wife Margaret, parents Sean and Peg, brothers Joe, John, and Jim. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Aoife and Fiona, sons Dara and Morgan, Son in law Steve, sisters Anne and Siobhan, brothers Don and Brendan, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, Relatives and Friends.

May Mick rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Wednesday Evening from 5pm to 7 pm.

Removal on Thursday Morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, which will be streamed on: https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.