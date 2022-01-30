Mick Murphy, Templemore

Ballysorrell, Clonmore, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

29th of January 2022, peacefully in the exceptional care of Unit B, Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by his wife Anne.

Sadly, missed by his daughter Anne Marie, son Tom, son in law Thomas, Tom’s partner Aoife, adored grandchildren Tommy, and Sarah, Caithlín, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and wonderful friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday evening 6pm to 8pm.

Requiem mass in St. Anne’s Church Clonmore on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery Templemore afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

