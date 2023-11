Newtown, Holycross, Thurles

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home Dublin Rd. Thurles on Sunday evening from 5 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

Removal on Monday morning to Holycross Abbey arriving at 11 o’clock with Requiem Mass at 11.30.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Michelle’s Mass will be livestreamed on https://www.churchservices.tv./holycrossabbey