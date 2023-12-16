Micheal Parkinson, Terryglass

Slevoyre, Terryglass, Nenagh.

Michael passed away peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Portumna Retirement Village on Friday 15th of December 2023. Predeceased by his parents William and Nora (Quinlisk) and his brother Johnny. Michael will be deeply missed by his sister Mary and his extended family and many friends and neighbours.

Michael will repose at Dignity Funeral Care Funeral Home, Portumna, in the grounds of Portumna Retirement Village, (H53 AY18) on Saturday 16th December, from 4pm to 6pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Terryglass on Sunday, 17th December, at 1.15pm for Requiem Mass for Michael at 1.30pm.

May his gentle soul rest in peace