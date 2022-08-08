Mícheál Ó Fuireastail, Clonmel

Northfields, Clonmel,(and formerly of High School, Clonmel) on 7th August 2022 peacefully in the care of the dedicated and compassionate staff of Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick-on-Suir.

Michael will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, daughters Claire and Fiona, sons Tony and Mícheál, grandchildren Anna, Eimear, Aidan, Christopher, Clíodhna, Aoife and Aisling, sons-in-law Ollie, Ger and David, daughter-in-law Mary, brothers Jimmy and Peter, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and many friends and neighbours.

Reposing at his home (E91 KX48) on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Michael’s Funeral Cortége will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.50pm for Requiem Mass at 2pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul with burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Vincent de Paul or Le Cairde Day Care.

House private Wednesday morning please.