Micheál Grainger, Thurles, Dublin & Kilkenny

Corbally, Thurles and formerly Dublin and Urlingford, Co Kilkenny.

Peacefully, in the care of Ardeen Nursing Home.

Predeceased by his brother Richard, sisters Colette and Kitty.

Much loved husband to Chris. Sadly missed by his loving family; Lorraine, Derek, Fiona and Sinead, grandchildren Leah and Shane, sons-in-law Finbarr and Stephen, sisters Phyllis (Saunders) and Carmel (Flanagan), nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Tuesday 31st May from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday 1st June at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.