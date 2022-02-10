Michéal Flynn, Killaloe

Ardcloney, Killaloe, Co. Clare.

Peacefully at his residence in his 97th year.

Predeceased by his brothers Larkie and Paddy.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Margaret (Mc Loughlin) , nephews Christopher and his wife Martina, Noel, Liam, Denis, Lawrence, niece Celine, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

May Michéal’s gentle Soul Rest In Peace

Reposing in Lynch’s Funeral Home on Friday from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to St. Flannan’s Church, Killaloe.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by burial in Old cemetery Killaloe.

