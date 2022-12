Moneymore, Borris in Ossory, Co. Laois.

Reposing at Guilfoyle’s Funeral Home, Castletown this Friday evening from 7pm with Rosary in the funeral home at 8pm.

Funeral Mass this Saturday in St. Patrick’s Church, Knock, Roscrea at 12 noon.

Followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

House Private Please.

Family flowers only please.