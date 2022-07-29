Michael Waters, Cloughjordan

Templemore Road, Cloughjordan

Michael predeceased by his mother Ellen and father Jim. Dearly loved brother of Seamus (Mackey), sister Mary (Reidy), brother in law Paddy, nephews Jamie and Shane, nieces Elaine and Lisa, aunts Peggy and Jane, cousins, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at S.S. Michael and John’s Church, Cloughjordan on Saturday evening from 5-7:30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am and burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live-streamed here https://www.facebook.com/cloughjordanparish

Rest In Peace