Michael Wall. Carrick-on-Suir

Castle View, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary.

Died 20 June 2021.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, and father to daughters Tracey and Catherine, sons Terry and Phillie, brothers, sisters, sons in law Richie and Mark daughters in law Ailish and Jennifer, grandchildren, nieces, nephew’s relatives and friends, may he rest in peace.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir on Tuesday the 22nd June for funeral mass at 12 o clock followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass can be streamed live on churchmedia.ie.

Due to HSE guidelines, Michael’s funeral will take place for immediate family with a maximum of 50 people in the church.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence