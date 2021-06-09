Michael Treacy, Borrisoleigh

Michael Treacy

Fantane, Borrisoleigh.

Died on 9th June 2021. Reposing at his home in Fantane for family and friends this Friday evening from 2pm.

Remains arriving at the Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Saturday for requiem mass at 11 o’clock followed by burial in St. Brigid’s cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

Those who would like to attend but cannot may view the livestream of his mass on https://www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

Family flowers only and donations if desired to Daffodil Care Centre or Milford Care Centre.

