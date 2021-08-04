Michael Tierney, Borrisoleigh

Michael Tierney

Glenbreda, Borrisoleigh, Thurles. Peacefully at home.

Predeceased by his grandson Ronan, his sisters Mai & Nuala and brother Tom. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary son Micheál, daughters Bridget (Kennedy) and Ann-Marie (Skeehan), grandchildren, sisters Angela, Frances and Margaret, sons-in-law John & David, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Sean, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh for family and close friends only on Thursday from 5 PM to 7.30 PM, adhering to social distancing and face coverings.

Remains will arrive at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh on Friday at 11.30am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, followed by interment in St. Brigid’s Cemetery.

Michael’s Mass will be live streamed on www.twitch.tv/borrisoleighandileigh

For those who would like to attend but cannot, messages of condolence may be added on the link below marked condolences.

