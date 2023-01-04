Michael T. Kane, Galway, Killusty and Clonmel

Chestnut Lane, Galway and formerly of Killusty and Clonmel.

Emeritus Professor of Physiology, University of Galway.

Mike passed away peacefully at home after a short illness with his family by his side. Predeceased by his first wife Claude (née Mouton).

Beloved husband of Marian and much-loved father of Áine, Nuala, and Máire and grandfather of Michelle and Anna.

Go dtuga Dia suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

Dearly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons-in-law Robert and Daniël, grand-daughters, cousins and by his extended family, friends and former colleagues.

Reposing at his home on Wednesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Mike on Thursday at 11 at St. Joseph’s Church, Presentation Road (H91NCW0). Followed by burial in St. James’ Cemetery adjacent to St. James’ Church, Bushypark (H91 A5V2).

Livestreaming Link for Mass Here

Donations, if desired, in memory of Mike to the Galway Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society. No flowers please.