Michael (Stykes) McCormack

Galboola, Littleton, Thurles.

Unexpectedly after a short illness. In the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Predeceased by his daughter Fiona. Will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Mags, daughter Ella and son Leon, grandchildren Nathan, Daniel, Lexi and Lily, sons in law Mark and James, daughter in law Monika, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers in law, sister in law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

A private family Funeral Service in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home on Friday at 12noon.

Burial afterwards in St Kevin’s cemetery, Littleton.

