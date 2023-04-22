Michael Ryan, Thurles

St Bridget’s Terrace, Abbey Road, Thurles and formerly Ballybeg Littleton, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness.

In the wonderful care of the staff of Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Josie (née McCarthy), daughter Marion, son David and brother Pat. Deeply regretted by his loving family, daughters Yvonne (Shortt) and Lucy (Moore), sons Michael, T.J. Joseph and Paul, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother Donal, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his son Paul’s residence, No 1 Childers Park, Thurles (E41 V096) on Sunday 23rd April, from 4pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Kevin’s Church, Littleton on Monday 24th April at 11am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.