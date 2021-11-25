Michael Ryan, Templemore & Moyne

Michael Ryan

Church Avenue, Templemore and formerly of Moyneard, Moyne, Thurles, Co. Tipperary, 25th of November 2021, peacefully at home, predeceased by his wife Mary (Nee Morrissey, Rossmore), who passed away on the 23rd of May 2021.

Deeply regretted by his sister-in-law Josephine, brothers in law Pat and Dennis, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Monday Evening from 4-5pm.

Requiem Mass on Tuesday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon.

Interment with his beloved Wife Mary afterwards in St. Joseph’s Cemetery.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

