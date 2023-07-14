Michael Ryan, Clonmel/Co. Waterford

Newtown, Ballymacarbry, Clonmel/Co Waterford.

Michael, in his 93rd year, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday evening surrounded by his loving family.

Last of his family, he is pre-deceased by his brothers James, Thomas, Jerome and John and his sister Sheila.

Beloved husband and father, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Anne, daughters Karena, Fionnuala, Ailish and Emilia, sons Ronan and Aidan, sons-in-law Barry, David and Martin, daughters-in-law Eileen and Eimear, adored grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and wide circle of friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Monday to Our Lady & St Lawrence Church, Fourmilewater. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ardfinnan Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/ardfinnan and click on the tab “FOURMILEWATER”.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.