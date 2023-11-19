Michael Ryan, Cahir

Grangemore, Cahir, Co. Tipperary.

Michael passed away peacefully at home after a brief illness. Predeceased by his beloved parents Pat and Stella. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, sons Martin and Patrick, daughters Stella and Eileen, daughters in law Therese and Georgina sons in law Francis and John, grandchildren Michael, James, Thomas, Seán, Jack, Abby, Marie-Rose, Danny, Paddy, Owen and Joey, his sisters Elizabeth, Margaret, Ann, Patricia, Noeleen and Tina, brothers in law, nephews, nieces and his many good friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir, on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.