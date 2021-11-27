Michael Rooney, Roscrea

20 Lower Limerick Street, Roscrea.

Died peacefully at Midlands Regional Hospital Portlaoise on November 26th.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife June, daughters Paschale and Caroline, son-in-law Pat, brother Jim, grand-daughters Laura and Sinead, great-granddaughter Kaydi, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm (face masks to be worn at all times and there will be no condolence book in use at the funeral home).

Private removal on Monday morning at 11.20am (travelling down Limerick Street) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

