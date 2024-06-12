Michael Phelan, Carrick on Suir

Ashpark Village, Carrick-on-Suir. (ex. Defence Force), Ashpark Village, Carrick on Suir and formerly of Ballydine, Kilsheelan.

Died 11 June 2024.

Predeceased by his parents Margaret and John Whelan and his brothers and sisters, surrounded by his loving family in the care of St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Michael is survived by his only remaining brother Richard (Dick) Whelan, his Nieces, Nephews, extended family and close friends.

May Michael’s gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Michael will be Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick on Suir on Thursday, 13th June from 5pm – 6:30pm.

Michael will be arriving at St Nicholas’ Church Carrick on Suir on Friday 14th June for Requiem mass on arrival at 10:30am, followed by burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carrick On Suir.

Donations if desired to St. Theresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.