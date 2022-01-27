Michael Perkins, Upperchurch

Ballyboy, Upperchurch, Thurles, Co. Tipperary.

After a brief illness, peacefully at University Hospital Limerick.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Sheila (nee Berkery), sister Bridget and brother Oliver.

Sadly missed by his sister’s in law and brother’s in law, nieces , nephews , grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at O’Dwyers funeral home Upperchurch on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church Upperchurch.

Funeral Mass Saturday Morning at 11:30am followed by burial in Kilvalure cemetery Drombane.

The mass can be viewed here.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence