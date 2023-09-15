Michael Parlon, Roscrea

Dublin Road, Roscrea and formerly of Parlon’s Shop, Whitepark, Roscrea.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Pre-deceased by his wife Alice, brother Paddy, parents Michael & Nora and Uncle Jack Mackey.

Deeply regretted by his daughters Mary & Barbara, son Michael, son-in-law Chris, daughter-in-law Ann, grandchildren Alison, Ruby, Michael and Brian, nieces, nephews, relatives, good neighbours and large circle of friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53NY70) on Saturday evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Private removal from his son Michael’s residence on Sunday morning at 10.45 (Travelling in the traffic light turning left, past Whitepark, across Ashbury and in the old Dublin Road) arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea (E53PK82) at 11.15 for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining old cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

Family flowers only – donations if desired to Palliative Care.