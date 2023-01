Mainstown, Carrick-on-Suir.

Pre deceased by his wife Peg and son Kevin.

Deeply regretted by his nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

May Michael rest in peace.

Michael will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir, on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at Faugheen Church on Saturday morning for requiem mass at 10am followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.