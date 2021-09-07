Michael Ormond, Templemore

Whitefield, Loughmore, Templemore.

6th September 2021.

Predeceased by his brother Jim and brother in law Phil.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Mary, daughters Grace & Bríd, sons Michael, Thomas & Paul, daughters in law Nell, Mary & Ruth, sons in law Odhran & Fergal, grandchildren Daire, Fearghal, Cormac, Muireann, Grace, Michael, James, Sara-Jayne, Moira, Jack, Isabella, Mila, Evie & Faye, sister Nancy, sisters in law Rena & Sr. Margaret, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence on Thursday evening from 4 to 8pm for family, friends & neighbours.

Requiem Mass on Friday at 12 noon in The Church of The Nativity Of Our Lady, Loughmore with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Messages of condolences for Michael’s Family may be left on www.EJGrey.com

Michael’s Requiem Mass will be live streamed on premieravproductions.com/loughmore/