Michael O’Neill, Rosegreen, Cashel & formerly of Faugheen

Michael O’Neill

Garryandrew South, Rosegreen, Cashel and formerly of Faugheen, Carrick-on-Suir.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of St. Thomas the Apostle, Rosegreen at 1.30pm

Followed by Cremation in Shannon Crematorium at 5pm.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence