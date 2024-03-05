Michael O’Meara, Thurles

St Joseph’s, Bohernamona Road, Thurles

Unexpectedly after a short illness. Predeceased by his sons Tom and John, daughter-in-law Eleanor. He will be sadly missed by his loving family; devoted wife Chrissie (née Dwyer, Clonoulty), daughter Helen, sons Michael and Eddie, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Kathleen, Esther and Michelle, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his Residence on Thursday from 4pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, on Friday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Michael’s Cemetery, Bouladuff, Thurles.