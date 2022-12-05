Michael O’Meara, Clonmel

Griffith Avenue, Clonmel.

4th December 2022 peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sister Lilian.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Nora, son Vincent, daughter Grace, son-in-law Marc, daughter-in-law Helen, grandchildren Osgar, Nóinín and Neansaí, brother Sean, sister Marion, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Michael’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 11.20am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am.

Followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish Heart Foundation.

Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul