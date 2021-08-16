Michael O’Mahony, Clonmel

“Hawthorn Cliff”, Poulnagunogue, Mountain Road, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Michael passed away peacefully at home on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, sons, Seamus, Michael and Philiip, daughters Shirley and Fiona, grandchildren Sarah, Hazel, Isabel, Alexandra, Aaron, Samuel, Jack and Emma, brothers, sisters, aunt Nora Kirwan, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Rest in Peace.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for family and close friends.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook page.

Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

