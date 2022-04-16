Michael O’Kennedy, Nenagh & Dublin

Nenagh, Co. Tipperary and Dublin 4.

Former Fianna Fáil Minister and Teachta Dála.

Passed away peacefully on 15th April 2022, after a short illness in the loving care of the staff of St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park. Beloved husband of Breda and loving father to Brian, Orla and Mary, father-in-law to Maeve, Pat and Joe and cherished Grandad to Micheal, Rory and Hugh. Sadly missed by his loving sisters and brothers, Sheila, Paidi, Noreen and Eamonn, predeceased by his sister Breda. Deeply regretted by his brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, wider family circle and many friends.

With gratitude for a life so richly lived. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Reposing at Fanagan’s Funeral Home, Willbrook, Rathfarnham on Monday (18th April) from 5pm until 8pm.

Funeral on Tuesday (19th April) in St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary arriving for 1.30pm Requiem Mass.

Mass can be viewed live at www.nenaghparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in the Tyone Cemetery, Nenagh.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to the Lions Club Nenagh or St. Vincent de Paul