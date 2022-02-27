Michael O’Dwyer, Rossmore

Drom, Rossmore, Co.Tipperary.

February 25th 2022.

(Peacefully) In the wonderful care of the Matron and staff of the Woodland Nursing Home Dundrum.

(In his 97th Year) Predeceased by his wife Eileen and their infant daughters Nora and Marie, also husband of the late Mai.

Sadly missed and deeply regretted by his Loving Family, son John, Daughter Maureen(Kilkenny), granddaughter Elaine and her Fiancé Simon, great grand-daughter Allie, daughter in law Lena, sister in law Bridie, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Hayes’ Funeral Chapel Clonoulty this Sunday evening from 5 o’clock with removal at 7 o’clock to the Church of Jesus Christ Our Savior Rossmore.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11:30am followed by burial in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines on Covid-19.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence