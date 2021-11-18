Michael O’Dowd, Thurles

Rossestown, Thurles.

November 18th, 2021, at Limerick University Hospital.

Predeceased by his sisters Mary, Josie, Kathleen, Margaret, Janie and Bridget.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Noreen, daughters Eileen, Lisa and Emma, son Mark, sons-in-law Davy, Michael and Paul, daughter-in-law Ciara, brother Pakie, sister Eileen, grandchildren, great grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, colleagues in Tipperary County Council and many good friends.

Rest in peace.

Reposing in Kennedys Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles on this Friday evening from 5pm. to 6.30pm for family and close friends.

Arriving to the Church of St. Joseph and St. Brigid, Bohernanave on Saturday morning at 9.30am for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery.

Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie.

Please use the condolence section below to express your sympathy to Michael’s family. Thank you.

Please comply with covid-19 directives regarding social distancing, face coverings and no handshaking.

