Michael O’Donnell (Snr), Clonmel

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel.

22nd August 2021, peacefully at his residence (Husband of the late Kathleen).

Very deeply regretted by his loving son Michael (Jnr), daughters Catherine, Josie, Deirdre and Stephanie, his loving grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Michael’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Thursday morning at 11am for St Oliver’s Church. Requiem Mass at 11.30am followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

House strictly private.

