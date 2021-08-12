Michael O’Donnell Snr, Clerihan

Ballytarsna, Clerihan, Clonmel.

A private funeral Mass will be held in St Michael’s Church, Clerihan on Sunday at 11.30am.

Those who cannot attend can watch the Mass live via the Parish Facebook page, Saint Michael’s Church, Clerihan.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence