Michael O’Connor, Nenagh

McDonagh Street and late of Tyone, Nenagh.

Born 9th June 1965

Predeceased by his beloved parents Joseph and Nora, his brothers Joseph Coleman and Peter.

Survived by his brother’s Rory and Donal, his sisters Agnes, Deirdre, Catherine, Celestine, Elizabeth and Edel.

Sadly missed after a life of trial by extended family and many friends.

May Michael Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh on Sunday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

His remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Monday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie

Followed by burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.